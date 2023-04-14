Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Increased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $188.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.77. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $197.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

