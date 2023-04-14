Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.38 and last traded at $65.95. Approximately 3,967,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 1,199,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.99.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
The Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed income securities issued by the US Treasury, excluding inflation-protected bonds, with maturities of at least 10 years.
