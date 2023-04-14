Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.