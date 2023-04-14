Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Cut by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

