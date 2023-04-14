Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 92,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 26,047 shares.The stock last traded at $118.63 and had previously closed at $119.24.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $802.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
