Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 387.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $157.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

