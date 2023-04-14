Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 25.0% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after acquiring an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.88. 1,078,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,049. The stock has a market cap of $280.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

