Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,384 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $281.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

