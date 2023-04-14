Velas (VLX) One Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Velas has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $55.22 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00062233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,438,110,433 coins and its circulating supply is 2,438,110,430 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

