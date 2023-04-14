Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0223

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Velas has a total market cap of $54.35 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00040304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,438,110,404 coins and its circulating supply is 2,438,110,402 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

