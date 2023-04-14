Verge Achieves Market Cap of $41.74 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $41.74 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,416.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00314491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00073096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00533114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00432306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,857,057 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,857,038 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

