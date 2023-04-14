Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.21.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 766,822 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,530,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.