ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

VRAY opened at $1.83 on Friday. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $332.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 217.2% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,326 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 237.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,008 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

