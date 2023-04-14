Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $26.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,021.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,058. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,000. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,369,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after buying an additional 425,531 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.