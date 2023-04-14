voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE VJET opened at $1.90 on Monday. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

