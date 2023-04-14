Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $4.03

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00013062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $109.42 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.06681362 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,723,881.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

