Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.08 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $108.74 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.00 or 0.00013129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,480.29 or 1.00033427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.06681362 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,723,881.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

