W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Cut to $69.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

