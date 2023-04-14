Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock opened at $186.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.29. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $209.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.