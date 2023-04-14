Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $492.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.37.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

