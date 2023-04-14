Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.