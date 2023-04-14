Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,425 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 206,798 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.