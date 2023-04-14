Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $27.21.
About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
