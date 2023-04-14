Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $27.21.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.