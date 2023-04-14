Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 373 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORIX by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

IX opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

