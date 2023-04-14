Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $54.15 million and $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00062245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00040245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,404,020 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.