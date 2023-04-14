WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.58 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. WazirX has a total market cap of $71.58 million and approximately $731,965.24 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

