WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target Cut to $197.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $207.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $179.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $209.64.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in WD-40 by 1,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WD-40 by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

