Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for iStar (STAR)

iStar (NYSE: STAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2023 – iStar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – iStar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – iStar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – iStar was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/18/2023 – iStar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – iStar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2023 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

iStar Price Performance

iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iStar by 5,073.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 2,308.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iStar by 1,428.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 7,576.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

