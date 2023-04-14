Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KeyCorp (KEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) recently:

4/12/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $15.00.

4/6/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00.

4/5/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – KeyCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2023 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.50.

3/8/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $18.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 8,261,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,827,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.