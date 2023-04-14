Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $260.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.80. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -627.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

