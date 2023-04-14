Wells Fargo & Company Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $55.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWA. Barclays initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.82.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.12 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

