Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.66 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

