Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Welltower Stock Down 0.2 %

WELL opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Welltower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

