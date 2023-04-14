WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $373.58. 310,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

