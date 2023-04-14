Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Up 390.3% in March

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 390.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIA. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 84,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

WIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 22,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

