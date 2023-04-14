Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.21

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 136,624 shares.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.