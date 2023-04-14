Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.21

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 136,624 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after buying an additional 743,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,081 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 494,494 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

