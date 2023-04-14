Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as low as C$1.07. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 463,521 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of C$342.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Western Forest Products Increases Dividend

Western Forest Products Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

