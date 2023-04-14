Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as low as C$1.07. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 463,521 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of C$342.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97.
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
