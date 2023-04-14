Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.03. 517,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,639. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.