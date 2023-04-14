Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 868,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 75,105 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 147,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 172,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

