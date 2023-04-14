WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0502 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $38.36 million and $710,397.21 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.08 or 0.00315013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000800 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

