William J. Peters Sells 4,868 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $206,159.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 424,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $42.35.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
