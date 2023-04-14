William J. Peters Sells 4,868 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $206,159.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 424,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

