Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.47

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.47 and traded as high as C$42.72. Winpak shares last traded at C$42.34, with a volume of 46,317 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPK shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.47.

Winpak Announces Dividend

About Winpak

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.53%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

