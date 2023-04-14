Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.87.
WIX opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.24.
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
