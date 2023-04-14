Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.87.

WIX opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

