Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.