Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.77. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

