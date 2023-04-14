XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Trading Down 1.3%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.89. 5,159 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

XOMA Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

