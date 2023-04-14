Zacks Research Weighs in on PVH Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in PVH by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 15,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.