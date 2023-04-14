Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $39.12 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $673.83 million and approximately $39.12 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $41.27 or 0.00135268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00036535 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

