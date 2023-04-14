ZClassic Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $500,540.05 and $31.36 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00136315 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00053898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001537 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

