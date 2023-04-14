Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Reduced by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $190.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

